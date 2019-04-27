|
Bennett-Goergen (Krupp), Odelia “Dee” - Of Flushing, age 87, died Friday April 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dee was born in Flint on September 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lucille (Brademus) Krupp. She was preceded in death by Donald L. Bennett Sr., her husband of 40 years, and her six sisters: Rosemary, Genevieve, Thelma, Margaret, Isabelle, Dorothy; with one surviving brother Elmer “Sonnie” Murany. She was a devoted and loving mother to her six children: Donald (Donna) Jr., Timothy (Karen), Thomas (Nancy), Sandra (Dave) Dell, Scott (Shari), and Todd (Lynette). She had 25 grandchildren including Nathaniel, Jacob, Jonathan, Phillip, Paul, Andrew, Anne, Joseph, Elizabeth, Krista, Justin, Nicholas, Cole, Catherine, Jennifer, David Jr, Sarah, Ashley, Trevor, Emily, Gregory, Olivia, Sasha, Gena, 30 great grandchildren and deceased grandson Benjamin. Later in life Dee was married for nearly nine years to George M. Goergen prior to his death in 2005. Dee was very close to George’s family and children, Mike (Ruth Ann), John (Carol), Jim (Chris), Tom (Kendra), Joe (Bobbie), Helen (Keith) Parsell, Paul (Marianne), David Jacobs and deceased children Robert, Raymond and Annemarie Goergen-Jacobs and great grandson Mitchell. Dee Bennett was a Registered Nurse for 36 years at McLaren Hospital and an active committed member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN). She retired as the Operating Room Director of Nursing. Besides being a respected healthcare professional and administrator, she provided comfort and support for countless friends, family and strangers as they proceeded into surgery. She also cared for her parents, sisters and her husbands as they entered their final stages of life. In addition, she was also a very strong and determined woman. As a 19-year-old nursing student, she contracted tuberculosis from a patient and endured 9 months in a TB sanitarium, and in later life, overcame several bouts of cancer. More importantly, she was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church for over 50 years, All Saints Church and more recently, St. Robert Bellarmine. Wherever she travelled whether to the grocery store, hair salon, physical therapy or church, she was instantly a friend to all. Her pride and joy were her 6 children, 7 stepchildren, her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kind, caring, loving, in-charge and always fashionable – that was our mom. Her dogs were her constant companions in her later years and she adored and spoiled them all. She and her two husbands set very high standards for their children and provided everything needed for their success in life. The entire Bennett and Goergen families already miss her dearly. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 310 North Cherry Street, Flushing, Michigan. Burial will take place at Flushing Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 pm Monday at Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Michigan. A Rosary and Scripture Service will be prayed at 7 pm Monday evening at the Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held at 10 am Tuesday at the Church until the time of the Mass. Contributions may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Society or the St Luke’s New Life Center.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2019