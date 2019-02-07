The Oakland Press Obituaries
Krayniewski, Olga, age 93 of Rochester Hills, passed away February 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Henry. Dear mother of Sandra (Robert) Patrician. Cherished grandmother of Robert S. (Kelly) and David B. (Jennifer) Patrician. Great grandmother of Jake, Samantha, Gabriel and Brooke. Services and burial will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania. Memorials in Olga’s name may be made to Bellbrook of Rochester Hills. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019
