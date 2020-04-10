Home

BURTON, Mr. Orlando Columbus "OC", age 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Burton leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Karen Burton Gilyard and Vanessa Burton Moorehead; grandchildren, Laurence Gilyard (Reagan), Candace (Kenny) Dantzler and Damian (Heather) Moorehead; great-grandchildren, Kevyn GIlyard, Sydney Moorehead, Zachary Dantzler, Laurence Gilyard, Jr. and Lucas Dantzler; brother, Avery (Elsie) Burton; and a host of other relatives. Mr. Burton is preceded in death by his wife, Delores; son, Orlando Burton, Jr; and thirteen siblings, Annie Laura Burton, Enneree Burton Slaughter, Jesse W. Burton, Willie Walter Burton, III, Barbara Burton, James Burton, Smithey Burton Williams, Rose E. Burton Varner, Ozetta Burton McCurdy, Lula Burton Walton, Mattie Will Burton, Frederick Burton and Annie Love Burton-McKenie.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 11, 2020
