McMORRIS, ORVILLE JR. of Ortonville, passed away March 22, 2019 at 88 years of age. Loving husband of the late Charlene; dear father of sons, the late Greg (Linda), Paul (Sue), Harold, Allan (Sandi), and daughter, Mary (Gerritt) Pouttu; grandfather of Emily (Nyker), Meghan (Lowen), Tabree (Adam), Lauryn (Jess), Alex, Grace, and Tyler (Jessie); great grandfather of Camille, Olivia, and 1 on the way. Orville was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Prudential Insurance. He enjoyed golfing, model airplanes, coin collecting, road trips, and traveling by train. He was loved for his gentle and kind nature; love of a nice glass of wine, and a nice spin on the dance floor. His loving nature will be dearly missed. Funeral service Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows with honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-9 p.m. To share a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2019
