Higgins Otis Wayne (Red) of Elsie MI. formerly of Clarkston passed away May 20th 2019, age 92, husband of Lillian 64 years. Father to the late dearest little Danie, the late dear David (Nancy) John (Stacy) Timothy (Susan). Grandpa to Nicholas (Katie) Alex Emilee David Sarah Ella Slocum (Andy) and John. Great grandpa to Rosemary, plus one on the way. Brother to the late Jack the late Elizabeth DeLorean the late Kyle (Eunice) and JoAnn Snyder. Survived by a nephew and nieces. Otis served in the Navy for our great country at the age of 17 then to the Army and then to our Air Force from where he retired. After serving his country Otis went to GM and worked at The proving ground in Milford from where he retired his second career. He loved spending time with his family and friends in Elsie, Rose City MI and, CA. He loved keeping his property looking great, tinkering in the barn, and card playing with the fellas. His later years were spent in Elsie with his wife Lillian and family. He was truly a gentlemen, kind neighbor and friend to everyone. He contributed so much to our country. He will forever be missed by many. Graveside service with military honors - Ottawa Park Cemetery Clarkston Michigan Oct. 16th at 1 p.m. Local arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home - Clarkston.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019