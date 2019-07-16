|
Ahern, Owen was born to Gladys and John Ahern on April 28, 1941. He died peacefully on July 15, 2019. He was 78. Owen is the loving husband of Mary Jo Koren Ahern for fifty-four years, father of Heather (Jim) Kapanka, and Shannon (Dan) Armijo, and grandpa to Joe Kapanka, Ben Kapanka and Norah Armijo. He had one sister, Janet Martin (deceased), one niece, Kelly (Jim) Randazzo, and grand-niece, Kendall Randazzo. Owen was born in Detroit and raised in Chicago. After graduating from high school, the family moved to Michigan. Owen earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and attended the University of Michigan Law School. Owen worked for General Motors for thirty-seven years in Worker’s Compensation, Labor Relations, Fire, and Safety. He was the Safely Director and the Fire Chief for Pontiac Motor Division. After retirement, he established the Worker’s Compensation Department for Flint Community Schools. He went on to work in Risk Management for Detroit Public Schools. Owen was a volunteer firefighter for twenty-two years with the Bloomfield Hills Fire Department and the Waterford Fire Department. Owen greatly enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his dog, Melli, as well as spending time in Oscoda, where he was president of his homeowner’s association. He was a life-long animal lover and continually rescued stray animals and animals in need. He greatly enjoyed swimming and scuba diving. Owen and Mary Jo traveled to many destinations where they could scuba dive. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories about their travels and adventures. Owen was also a talented singer and pianist. Playing the piano and singing was one of his favorite pastimes. He loved to socialize and had many friends. He is now in heaven having a great reunion party with his family and friends who are greeting him with much love. Visitation will be at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, 3141 Sashabaw Rd., Waterford, Michigan on Friday, July 19th, from 3:00 to 9:00. The funeral will also be at Coats Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. Memorial donations may be made to Canine Companion Rescue Clarkston Center, envelopes available at the funeral home. To post a condolence go to w
Published in The Oakland Press on July 17, 2019