HAAB, PAM of Waterford, went to be with the Lord, March 22, 2019 at 74 years of age. She is survived by her dear friends Howard and Yvette Heitzeg, Bob and Lois Coats; in-laws, Margaret and Don Knieper, Michael and the late Pauline Cobb; nieces and nephews, Troy (Mary), Tina (Dennis), Randall, Doug (Laura), and Laura (Steve); and former husband Al (Kathy) Haab. Pam worked many years for Community National Bank, but was also well know as the Avon Lady. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church for many years, single handedly organizing their newspaper recycling program. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Rd, Waterford. Family will receive friends Wednesday 1:30 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers (no flowers would be appreciated) donations may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019