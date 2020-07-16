Pamela Darlene Scanlon, 73, of Sun City Arizona, passed away, Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born January 21, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Maynard and Gladys LaLonde. She was married to John Ernest Scanlon for 41 years when he passed on June 15, 2016. Also surviving are her two sons Richard Taylor, Michael Taylor, and her daughter Stacey Taylor; two granddaughters Sydney and Chloe Taylor. Good Memories are what our mom wanted to last not the sadness of loss. The graveside service is from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ottawa Park Cemetery located at 6810 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, Michigan 48327.



