“Pat” of Waterford was called to heaven June 4, 2020. She was born in Detroit to the late John and Evelyn Duff on March 13, 1945 and grew up in Detroit with her siblings Cliff (Barbara) Duff and Barby Rudowski. She married her husband of 41 years, Jack Avery, on April 7, 1979 and adored raising her two children Becky and Chris Avery. Pat also loved her dog, Tucker, who was lovingly referred to as the favorite child. She enjoyed volunteering at the schools and later was a teacher assistant at Mott High School, teaching reading. Pat loved all the people in her life and was an amazing friend. She will truly be missed and will leave a void in the hearts of all those who knew her. Plans for a memorial will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.