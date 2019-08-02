The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Patricia ANDRUS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia ANDRUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann ANDRUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann ANDRUS Obituary
“Patti” of Waterford; passed away July 26, 2019; age 66. Preceded in death recently by her longtime companion Harrison “Harry” Miller. Loving daughter of Louise and the late Kenneth Andrus. Beloved sister of Gloria Ross, Joann (Richard) Martello, Richard (Susan) Andrus and Mark Andrus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends. Patti retired from Clarkston Community Schools after teaching over 30 years at Andersonville Elementary and Springfield Plains Elementary. Patti’s whole life centered around teaching and tutoring her students. Friends may visit Tuesday, August 20th from 4-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Mass Wednesday, August 21st at 11 am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now