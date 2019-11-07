The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Dooley


1935 - 2019
Patricia Ann Dooley Obituary
DOOLEY, PATRICIA ANN of Portland, ME; November 1, 2019; age 84; born July 19, 1935 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Robert and Faye Cochran; mother of Janet Lee Dooley (Kathryn Bell); ex-wife and dear friend of Perry Cord Dooley. Patricia graduated from Pontiac High School in 1953. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957 with a Bachelors Degree in Education and a minor in History and earned her Teaching Certificate. She later completed her Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Michigan in 1962. Patricia taught in the Pontiac Public School System and worked in the Guidance Departments at Pontiac Catholic and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic High Schools. She moved to Portland, ME in 2002 where she enjoyed ocean views and being close to family and friends. A Celebration of Patricia’s Life will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Pat's name to the . To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 9, 2019
