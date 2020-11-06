Patricia Ann Duby of Tellico Village departed this life on October 31, 2020. She was a graduate of Domimican High School in Detroit, MI. She went on to Eastern Michigan to obtain her Bachelor's Degree and continued her education at Michigan State University where she obtained her Master's Degree. A lifelong educator, she spent her career teaching children for 35 years in Kindergarten and 1st grade. She volunteered as a Stephen Minister at St Thomas in Lenoir City. She also volunteered at the Good Samaritan of Loudon County. Pat is survived by her children Mary(John) Carlson , Ann(Ed) Bogard, Joseph Duby Jr. Her Grandchildren Thomas (Krista) Van Koughnett, Nicole(Brad) Frankel, Patricia Ann (Elliot) Bruzek, Katie(Will) Hughes, Kristin Lyskawa, Jessica(Martin) Stromberg, Andrea(Clint) Williams, Ed(Karen) Bogard Jr and Alyssa Carlson. Her great grandchildren Calen, Cara, Liam, Luke, Solange, Simone, Julien, Samuel, Sofie, Lucas, Trey, Adele, Zoey and Rylee and two more are coming in June. Her sister Sharon Marcinak and brother Michael Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Good Neighbor Shoppe, 420 Leeper Parkway, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Pat Duby.



