|
|
SYRON. PATRICIA ANN of Waterford; December 27, 2019, Age 79; born November 22, 1940 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Frank and Gwenfil Reed; wife of the late Frank George Syron, Jr.; Mother of Mark A. Syron, Debbie Syron, Tammy Litkowski (Jeff), Michael F. Syron (Rachelle) and Frank G. Syron, III; grandmother of Erica, Miquel, Kyle, and Kayla; sister of the late David Reed (the late Barbara), the late Michael Reed (Sheila) and the late Frank Reed; also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends. Patricia enjoyed playing solitaire, scratching Lotto tickets, was an avid golfer and bowler, but mostly she enjoyed her family. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford. Rev. Gerry LeBoeuf celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church 10 a.m. until time of the service. Luncheon to follow at St. Perpetua Catholic Church. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 9, 2020