1/1
Patricia Ann (McMahon) Zurbriggen
1931 - 2020

ZURBRIGGEN, PATRICIA ANN (nee McMahon), age 89, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born August 11, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana, daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel McMahon (nee Shipley). Loving wife of William for 61 years, dear mother of Diane (Roger McKee) Zurbriggen, Eileen (Scott Payne) Zurbriggen, Mary (Steve) Mason, Ann (Greg Bickings) Zurbriggen and John Zurbriggen; proud grandmother of Eric (Elizabeth) McKee, Miriam McKee, Samantha Mason, Nicholas Mason, Fiona Zurbriggen and Finnegan Zurbriggen; great grandmother of Felicity and Cecilia McKee; also survived by her siblings; Joan (Tom) Flanigan, Sr. Sue McMahon, OP, and Denny (Peggy) McMahon; Aunt of David McMahon. Patricia was a Registered Nurse and retired in 1991 from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, where she loved to volunteer. She was the anchor of her extended family, generously giving of her time and talents. She was a member of Sweet Adeline’s and brightened the world with her joy of singing. Funeral Mass Friday, August 21, 2020, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home-Waterford. Due to pandemic restrictions masks are required for entry into the funeral home, thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church or Right to Life. Kindly keep Patricia and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence please visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
