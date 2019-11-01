The Oakland Press Obituaries
PATRICIA E. ZAFFINA

of Waterford; October 28, 2019; age 86; Loving mother of Jeff (Diane) Zaffina and Judy Pitts; Dear sister of Shirley Robertoy, Merrill (Joanne) Charboneau, Cle (Linda) Charboneau, Bob (Kathy) Charboneau, the late Noel (late Mary Lou) and the late Tom; Beloved grandmother of Michael, Kristen, Kaitlin and Jonathan; Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Joseph and Kaitlynn. Mrs. Zaffina was retired from Sears Roebuck. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019
