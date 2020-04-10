|
On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Patricia (Patsy) Fleming, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 87. Patsy was born on November 2, 1932 in Pontiac, MI to Patricia and Louis McKellar. Patsy graduated from St. Fred’s in Pontiac, MI and worked at Michigan Bell for 38 years as an Operator and Employment Manager. Patsy had a passion for life. She also loved crafting, traveling, and spending time with her loved ones. She was a dedicated member of the Waterford/Pontiac Ladies Elk Club. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband William Carter, her brothers Charles McKellar and William Hegwood, and sister Virginia Church. She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth “Pete” Fleming, her daughters Debra (John) Lang and Dianne Kurtz, her sister Kathy (Jerry) Ball, and her five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2020, at a date to be announced later.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2020