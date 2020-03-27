|
|
CLARK, PATRICIA JEAN, of Waterford, passed away March 26, 2020 at 92 years of age. Born February 29, 1928 in Clarkston, Michigan daughter of the late James Henry and Josephine Marie Stites (McKay); sibling of her beloved brother and sister, Phillip and Renee Stites; beloved mother of Stuart, John and Donald Clark; proud grandmother of Cameron, Nathan and Colin Clark. Patricia graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clarkson HS in 1945 and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan. She went on to receive her Master’s in Education at Indiana State University. She taught Government for 30 years, primarily at Waterford Kettering HS and inspired many. One of her achievements there was to organize the entire school’s effort in the inaugural “Earth Day” in 1970, which collected many tons of trash from our watersheds and forests. She was also: an ardent animal rights activist (especially for her “swanees” she loved so) and spoiled many pets over the years; a long-time Democrat Party activist and while at UM, organized the “Young Socialist Party” and a Norman Thomas speaking event. Patricia was above all though a devoted mother and grandmother and like many from the WWII Era, she had resilience and was totally selfless. She inspired us all with her boundless optimism and generosity. She will be missed and never forgotten. COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020