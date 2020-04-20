|
|
Patricia JoAnn Miller, age 90, of West Bloomfield Michigan, died peacefully in her home on Friday April 17, 2020. Patricia (Pat) was born January 28, 1930 to Forrest and Josephine (Sanford) Fee, in Detroit, Michigan. She was an only child and cherished by her loving parents. Pat was a 1951 graduate of Michigan State University, earning a degree in Secondary Education. After college she married and took a position teaching social studies in the Ferndale school district. After the birth of her first child she left teaching to become a homemaker, raising four children with love, wisdom and kindness. In her fifties, Pat returned to the work force, earning a master’s in education at MSU, teaching adult education in Walled Lake and Pontiac school districts, and working for MSU as a field instructor for student teachers. She eventually was placed in charge of all Detroit-area English and social studies field instructors and enjoyed this meaningful work into her mid-seventies. Pat stayed busy and productive after retirement and up to the time of her death. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, being an active member in her church of more than 61 years, visiting with her many dear friends, attending a book club that met for decades, taking boat rides in the summer, and working in her yard. Pat had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. She often spoke of God as a loving, faithful friend who guided and strengthened her through the peaks and valleys of life. Pat took great comfort in the knowledge that God would take her home to heaven when her time here was done. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Josephine Fee, and former spouse John (Jack) Miller. Pat is survived by her four children; John Miller (Kim), Kathleen Urreta (Robert), Martha Vogel (Jack) and Michael Miller (Kay); nine grandchildren; Brian, Blake, Sarah, Lisa, Shane, Joseph, Grant, Kristin, and Erik; and her five great grandchildren; Nico, Camden, Alexandra, Josephine and Bennett. A memorial service will be planned for this summer at Orchard Lake Community Church. Donations in Pat’s memory can be made to Orchard Lake Community Church at this address: 5171 Commerce Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48324 or online at https://www.olccp.com/
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020