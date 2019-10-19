|
of Waterford; October 18, 2019; age 69; Loving wife of Richard J. Rompa; Dear step-mother of Steve (Tina) Rompa, Craig (Wanda) Rompa and Richard Rompa; Beloved sister of Terry (Larry) Sonnenberg, Tom (Karin) Wright, Joe (Denise) Wright, Marsha (Dale) Keetch and Mary (Gerald) Marquardt; Cherished grandmother of Brian (Meghan), Matt (Rachel), Nick (Lexie) and Ryan; Great-grandmother of Sophia, Emma and Eliana; Favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rompa was a mail carrier with the United States Post Office and attended St. Benedict Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Father James Mayworm; The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday 12 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019