PATRICIA LYNN MAYO; of Waterford: died Thursday, April 11, 2019; age 71. Loving mother of Kari (Doug) Jespersen and the late Kimberley Hunter; loving sister of Gene (Linda) Knisley, the late Robert (Bonnie) Knisley, Kathy (John) Shaffer, Debi (David) Ritter, and Sheila (Richard) Bollman; beloved daughter of Myrtle Knisley-Parry and the late Raymond Knisley; preceded in death by stepfather Donald Parry; cherished grandmother of Alex, Logan and Dylan; dear aunt of Joanie, Julie, Robert, Jacquelynn, Jill, Jerry, the late David, Kelly, Elizabeth, Kenny, Kori Richard, Ryan and Justin; survived by her dog Puggsley. Patricia will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of life will be held in the summer, details are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice 34505 W. 12 Mile Road, Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48331.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 16, 2019