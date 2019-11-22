|
|
Patricia R. Jacobs, 92, of Rochester Hills, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Pat was born the daughter of John and Edith (Funk) Reilly in Philadelphia on September 2, 1927. She graduated high school as valedictorian from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. Pat married Horace “Hod” Jacobs on June 14, 1952 in Jenkintown, PA. She and Horace lived in Rochester Hills for the past forty years. Pat attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She loved golf, bridge, reading, and winters in Florida. She was extremely artistic and creative. Pat was very social and outgoing. She made all feel comfortable. Pat was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor. Pat is survived by her loving husband Horace; children Tricia (Doug) Fernlock, Laurel (Kim) Jacobs, Tina (Mark) Jacobs, and Chris (Dawn) Jacobs; grandchildren Monica (Tony) Julien, Erica (Ryan) Fernlock, Carl (Amanda) Beamish, Greg Beamish, Austin Jacobs, Hannah (Andrew) Shay, and Marisa Jacobs; and soon to be great-grandchild Marleena Julien. Pat was predeceased by her parents John and Edith (Funk) Reilly; and siblings John and Edith Reilly. Pat’s family will welcome all for a memorial gathering on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s honor to Heart to Heart Hospice of Bingham Farms. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 24, 2019