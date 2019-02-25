|
Lindley, Patricia R.; age 88; of Waterford; February 23, 2019. Wife of the late Jack Lindley; mother of John, Mary (Larry), Cathy (Joe), Joan and the late Paul; grandmother of Megan; sister of Marlie (Patricia) Smith, the late P.T. and the late Shirley. Pat was a dedicated nurse who cared deeply for people. She had a great sense of humor and loved to have a good time. Funeral Mass Wednesday, February 27, 2019 – 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul St. Damien of Molokai, 46408 Woodward Ave., Pontiac. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron, Pontiac. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 26, 2019