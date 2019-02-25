The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntoon Funeral Home - Pontiac
855 W Huron Street
Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 338-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. Lindley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia R. Lindley Obituary
Lindley, Patricia R.; age 88; of Waterford; February 23, 2019. Wife of the late Jack Lindley; mother of John, Mary (Larry), Cathy (Joe), Joan and the late Paul; grandmother of Megan; sister of Marlie (Patricia) Smith, the late P.T. and the late Shirley. Pat was a dedicated nurse who cared deeply for people. She had a great sense of humor and loved to have a good time. Funeral Mass Wednesday, February 27, 2019 – 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul St. Damien of Molokai, 46408 Woodward Ave., Pontiac. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron, Pontiac. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huntoon Funeral Home - Pontiac
Download Now