The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK REDERSTORF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK V. REDERSTORF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK V. REDERSTORF Obituary
of White Lake; July 14, 2019; age 68; Husband of the late Debbie; Loving companion of Marlene Klimecki; Step-father of Richard (Kelly) Schupbach. Brother of Leslie John (Connie) Rederstorf; Grandfther of Jillian Schupbach; Also cherished by his dogs Dorothy and Milli. Mr. Rederstorf was retired from the City of Pontiac and was a member of the North Oakland Bow Tie’s. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now