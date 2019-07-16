|
of White Lake; July 14, 2019; age 68; Husband of the late Debbie; Loving companion of Marlene Klimecki; Step-father of Richard (Kelly) Schupbach. Brother of Leslie John (Connie) Rederstorf; Grandfther of Jillian Schupbach; Also cherished by his dogs Dorothy and Milli. Mr. Rederstorf was retired from the City of Pontiac and was a member of the North Oakland Bow Tie's. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 17, 2019