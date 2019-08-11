The Oakland Press Obituaries
Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Patsy COLE
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Patsy A. (TREECE) COLE


1932 - 2019
Patsy A. (TREECE) COLE Obituary
of Clarkston; August 10, 2019; age 86; preceded in death by husband Robert; Mother of Catherine (Mark) Snyder; “Grandma Patsy” of Ashlee Smelley, Bobby & Haley Chumbler, Abbie, Savannah & Mia Snyder; Great grandma of Carson; Sister of the late Virginia (George) Edwards & Alice (Mike) Pierce; also many other loving family members. Patsy enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Graveside Service Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 12, 2019
