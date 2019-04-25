|
|
age 95; passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. Loving husband of Pauline Godoshian (nee Cooke) who proceeded him in death in 1995; son of the late Vartevan and the late Hazarkan; dear father of the late Carol (Larry) Ragsdale, Janice (Gene) Austin, Paulette (Tom) Esselman and Deborah (Kevin) Kleinhomer. Loving brother of the late Shakey Godoshian, the late Nushur Gopigian, the late Verjine Godoshian, the late Zaven Godoshian, the late Antranig Godoshian, the late Partogh Godoshian, the late Onnig Godoshian, and the late Ohanness Godoshian. Deeply cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul worked for General Motors Corporation for 40+ years, retiring as a General Manager. It was here that he met his future wife, Pauline. Once retired and after some time, Paul became a caregiver to his wife and sister. He volunteered as a tutor with the Oakland Literacy Council, helping children and adults alike, to read. He served as a board member of Bound Together whose mission is to nurture self-worth and academic growth for Pontiac elementary school students. He was a low-handicap golfer who, at the age of 79, shot a 78. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church on April 27, 2019 at 12noon; there will be a celebration of Paul's life immediately following the funeral service at 171 West Pike Street, Pontiac, MI 48341. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Paul's commitment to "Love thy Neighbor", memorial gifts to All Saints Community Breakfast would be appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2019