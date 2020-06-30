PAUL E. KUNTZ Sr.
of Pontiac; June 27, 2020; age 82; Mr. Kuntz was born June 22, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. His family, including a brother and sister, moved to California. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base. He met Cynthia Maki and was married and had three children: Paul E. Kuntz, Jr. (Dianne L. Metcalf-Kuntz), Evelyn Marie Kuntz and Joanna Lee Kuntz. His grandchildren are Raymond Tyler Kuntz, Mallissa Gayle Kuntz, James Snelling Jr., Pamela Culp and Tasha Nichols. Mr. Kuntz retired from General Motors and enjoyed his family and family time. He was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 13600. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

