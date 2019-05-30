|
Meinke, Paul H. passed away May 23, 2019 at 3 pm when the sun was bright, and the wind was high with his family at his side. A great day for soaring. He was 89. Born in Detroit Michigan on August 2, 1929 Paul met the love of his life at Albion College. He was a lifelong member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and received his Pharmacy Degree from Wayne State University. He and his wife Suzanne raised their family in the Ortonville, Michigan area. As owner of the pharmacy at Knollwood Clinic in Lapeer Michigan, Paul was passionate and dedicated to helping people understand their medications. Paul and Suzanne loved the Great Lakes and built their retirement home, a lifelong dream, on Lake Huron at 40 Mile Point just below the straits of Mackinaw in 1993. They made many friendships in their new community and Paul continued his Pharmacy career part-time in the area until he was 80. He enjoyed brewing beer and cooking for his friends especially during football season. Paul was preceded in death by his sister and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Suzanne, daughters, Nancy (Bill) Schlansky, Jan Darrow (David Pettit), sons, Paul Meinke (Kurt Anderson), and Karl Meinke (Debbie). Five grandchildren, Sarah, Shaina, Erik, Alex, Alexandra and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Vivian. A private celebration of life will be held in Petoskey, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019