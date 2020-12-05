1/1
Rev. Paul Keith McFarland
McFarland, Rev. Paul Keith of Hazel Park; He walked with Jesus every day of his life and at 11 a.m. December 4, 2020, in Pam my wife’s arms I kept walking; Age 91; born February 22, 1929 in Detroit MI. Son of the late Paul C. And Edith L. McFarland; loving husband Pamela “Pam” J. McFarland; father of Rebecca Lynne Allen (Jack Higgins), Gregory David McFarland, Glenn Lyle McFarland, Daniel Paul McFarland (Theresa), Cynthia Ann McFarland, Carol Lynn Greene (David) and the late David Paul McFarland; dear grandfather of Aleah, Jace, Braelynn, Nicole, Jessica, Michelle, Rachael, Andrea, Matthew and Zoey; dear great-grandfather of George, Aslynn, Nora, Norman, Harold, Evangiline, Hannah, Albert, Katelyn, Elijah, Savannah, Estella, Erin and Zion; brother of James Matthew McFarland (Donna) and the late John William McFarland. Rev. Paul was a retired American Baptist Minister and also retired from Oakland County Youth Assistance. Rev. Paul attended the Eastern Baptist Seminary in Pennsylvania and was ordained at the First Baptist Church of Royal Oak. He enjoyed gardening, photography and singing and loved nature and outdoor activities. A Celebration of Rev. Paul’s Life will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 12:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church 1375 Hiller Road, Waterford, MI 48327. Pastor Dennis Henderson officiating. Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, Wednesday, 11 a.m. until the time of celebration. Memorial contributions to Make a Wish or Bethany Baptist Church would be appreciated. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com. Arrangements entrusted to Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home.

Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
