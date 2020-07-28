1/1
Paul L. ULRICH
1935 - 2020
of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord July 27, 2020; age 84. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann. Loving father of Keith (Lisa), Dan (Cindy), Scott (Nancy) and Stephen (Liza). Proud Grandpa of Michelle, David, Amy, Philip, Kirsten, Mason, and Reagan. Paul retired from General Motors. Private Inurnment Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church or Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
