Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Brown, Paul Phillip, age 96 of Rochester Hills, passed away February 6, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara Brown. Dear father of Randall (Joyce Collins) Brown, Nora (Jack) Tavalieri, Barry (Denise) Brown and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandfather of Doug (Hope), Lisa, Rebecca (Patrick), Molly (Blake), Brodak, Lauren (Jason), Amanda (Frank) and Michael Paul (Angela). Great grandfather of Zachary, Charles, Christopher, Emily, Acelyn, Alexander, Fiona, Vincent, Haven, Hendrix, Ezra, Edison, Alistair and Lynus. Brother of Molly (the late Bill) Koch and the late Rose (the late David) Singer. Inurnment with Military Honors, Monday, February 25, 2019 1:000 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019
