|
|
PRICE, Paul William - age 71, of Highland, died March 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Paul was born May 3, 1948 in Sault Ste. Marie, the son of William H. and Margaret A. (Desrochers) Price. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 9914 in Highland. Paul owned and operated RF Designs in Howell. Surviving are: son, Steven Price of Flint; sister, Peggy (Joe) Shereda of Houghton Lake; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a lot of friends. He was preceded in death by: son, Andrew Price; brother, Gerald Price; and his parents. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020