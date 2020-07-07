1/1
Paula ALESI
1923 - 2020
of Clarkston formerly of Sterling Heights; passed away on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease; age 96; preceded in death by her husband Mariano, her sister Sally (late Gus) Ricci & her parents Paul & Lucia Amade; mother of Michael (Hope) Alesi & Paul Alesi; grandma of Jason, Bryan, James, Gina & Jennifer; great grandma of Amia & Tony. Paula was a member of 7th Day Adventist Church, Troy. She loved puzzles of every sort and winning at Scrabble. Grateful appreciation to the staff at The Pines of Clarkston, especially Melissa, Anetha, Lulu & Steve, who were of great comfort to Paula. The family would also like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice. Private cemetery services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Please leave a memory or condolence on Paula’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Remembering the Alesi family as neighbors on West Hildale. Prayers as you go through this difficult time.
Marge Wishaw
Neighbor
