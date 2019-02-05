Home
Paula Potvin
Potvin, Paula Anne, a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, 79, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Tawas City, Michigan, on September 21, 1939. Paula studied business and communications at Central Michigan University. She married her college love, James Potvin, who has preceded her in death. They had 25 wonderful years together and four children. She later married a high school classmate, Arthur Abbott, for over ten years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her four children, Patrick Potvin, Kelly Guerrero, Michael Potvin, and Timothy Potvin, and four grandchildren, Anisa Magallanes, Max Potvin, Sadie Potvin, and Kameron Potvin. There will be a private viewing held with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Michigan Humane Society ( www.michiganhumane.org ) in Paula’s name. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the Pixley website at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2019
