Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Pauline Barlow Obituary
Barlow, Pauline, age 90 and sixty year resident of Rochester, passed away on October 22, 2019. Devoted and loving wife of the late Edson, dear mother of Ron (Jan) Barlow, Susan (Ron) Foys and the late Edson Barlow III, cherished grandmother of Tim, Andrew (Erica), Laura, Tommy and Lynnie, great grandmother of Syrus, Lily and Sammy. Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 3 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, and the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial in Pauline’s name may be made to the Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library (https://rhpl.org/friends-of-rhpl). An online guest book is available at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019
