Pauline G. Maison

Pauline G. Maison Obituary
PAULINE G. MAISON, Age 93, of St. Clair Shores, MI, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1925 in Grosse Point, MI. She was the loving mother of Pamela (Al), Mary (Bill), Michelle (Gary), Andrea (Greg), and Kimberly. Predeceased by her husband, Frank, her daughters Deborah and Enid, and her son-in-law Marty. She leaves six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A wonderful mother of seven daughters, her skill and artistry in a wide variety of crafts was exceeded only by her love of travel, having visited all seven continents. Her culinary talents and flair for entertaining was enjoyed by family and friends throughout the years. In addition she volunteered her time and talents to many worthwhile groups. A memorial mass will be held on October 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m., in-state at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church in St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019
