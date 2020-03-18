The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pauline Porter Obituary
Marguerite Pauline Porter, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Kenneth for 49 years. Loving mother of Francie Starnes (Jim Long), Jonathan (Kathleen), Mary Baldiga (Joe), the late David, and the late Ian (Sharon). Dear grandmother of Andrew, Elizabeth, Lucy, Rob, and Ava. Dearest great grandmother of Holden. Cherished sister of Frances Pratt (the late Dr. Glenn). Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Methodist Children’s Home Society, 26645 W. Six Mile Rd., Redford, MI 48240. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 19, 2020
