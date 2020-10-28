1/1
Pearla A. PRATER
1924 - 2020
of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020; age 95. Preceded in death by her Husband Warren H. “Unk”, her siblings Luther, Sissy, and Daudy and her daughter Candi Mapes. Loving Mother of Mike and Rob (Charlotte) Prater. Proud Grandma of Gayle, Tina, Heather, Michael, Kelli, Amy and Anne. Great Grandma of 11. Dear Sister of Arthur Miracle. Pearla was a dedicated teacher for Waterford Schools for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of New Hope Church. Friends may visit Sunday 2 pm until time of the Funeral Service Sunday at 4 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Waypoint Church Compassionate Care Fund. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
We will miss her smile. Such a sweet woman! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARY HAMELIN
Friend
October 28, 2020
I always enjoyed speaking to Pearla at Waypoint! She was delightful! My condolences to each of you who have loved her!
Cheryl Wilcox
Friend
