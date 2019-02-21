The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY J. HICKS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PEGGY J. HICKS Obituary
of Waterford; February 20, 2019; age 64; Loving mother of Aimee (Craig) Carver and Lisa Hicks; Dear sister of Penny (Charles) Denison, Lucinda Case and preceded in death by David, Howard and Marlene; Beloved grandmother of Katelynn, T.J., Zac, Ashley and Trevor; Gigi of Caden; Daughter of the late Jack and Rozetta Case; Peggy was a bus driver for the Waterford Township School District. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now