of Waterford; February 20, 2019; age 64; Loving mother of Aimee (Craig) Carver and Lisa Hicks; Dear sister of Penny (Charles) Denison, Lucinda Case and preceded in death by David, Howard and Marlene; Beloved grandmother of Katelynn, T.J., Zac, Ashley and Trevor; Gigi of Caden; Daughter of the late Jack and Rozetta Case; Peggy was a bus driver for the Waterford Township School District. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 22, 2019