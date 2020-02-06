|
DOOLEY, PERRY CORD of Portland, ME; January 31, 2020; age 87; born November 13, 1932 in Richland, IN. Son of the late Argyle and Zelma Dooley; father of Janet Lee Dooley (Kathryn Bell); ex-husband and dear friend of the late Patricia Ann Dooley; brother of Dixie Ann Petrarca (Paul). Perry graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950 and from the University of Michigan in 1955 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at General Motors Truck and Bus Division as a registered professional engineer for 41 years and retired as Chief Engineer of Medium Duty Trucks. Perry moved to Portland, Maine 5 years ago and for the past 20 years has spent summers on his beloved Square Pond in Shapleigh, ME. A Celebration of Perry’s Life will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Perry’s name to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 Route 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074. https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2020