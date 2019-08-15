The Oakland Press Obituaries
PERRY LESTER, died August 14, 2019, Age 79. Dear father of Richard Lester, Yvonne Lester, Lissa Saucido (Robert) and Terry Lester (Aleyska). Grandfather of many, great-grandfather of one. One of 11 brothers and sisters. Retired from GM after 35 years. Funeral Service Monday 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-6 p.m. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 16, 2019
