Peter Henrici, age 92, passed away on July 8, 2020. Peter was born October 18, 1927 to Maurice ad Florence (Pendleton) Henrici. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Noreen Christine Henrici, and siblings: Sylvia Henrici (Mealing), Janet Henrici (Murray); and brother, Maurice Henrici. Peter is survived by his sons, Michael Henrici of Lansing, MI and Simon Henrici of Edmond, OK; granddaughter, Shelby Henrici of Kansas City, MO; and grandson, Stephen Henrici of Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Peter’s name to the University of Michigan, Medical School, 1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store