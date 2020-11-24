1/1
Peter Kalohn Sr.
1926 - 2020
On Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:04 pm, Peter James Kalohn Sr. of Lake Orion passed away at the age of 94. Peter was born on October 15, 1926 in Albany, New York to August and Irene Kalohn. Peter was a proud World War II Army Veteran. He owned and operated the successful Pete’s Roadhaus in Lake Orion for 25 years, drawing in customers from far and wide with his famous German fried potatoes, special house dressing, and quick wit. Even in retirement, he loved cooking for and entertaining a crowd. Those who knew Peter well would describe him as the life of the party as he always had a great story to share. He was an avid golfer and achieved four hole-in-ones during his time spent on the links. Above all, Peter loved spending time with his family. Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Edith Kalohn; as well as his five children Diane (the late Avery) Sterling, Peter James (the late Vickie) Kalohn Jr, Hans (Mary) Kalohn, Theresa Kalohn, and Mary Beth (Jeremy) Anker, and his five grandchildren Timothy Kalohn, Emily Kalohn, Samantha Anker, Allison Anker, and Charlotte Anker. At this time the family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date. If you would like to honor Peter’s memory, you may do so by donating to the Orion Veterans Memorial, 312 S. Broadway Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home - Lake Orion
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8336
