On Monday, November 2, 2020, Philip Clifford Armstrong went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while loved ones shared hymns and their love for him. He was born to William and Marillyn (Anglemier) Armstrong on March 13, 1953 in Pontiac, MI along with his triplet brothers Peter and Paul. He went to Pontiac Central High School (class of 1971). He attended White Lake Presbyterian Church, where he married Judy Strong in 1993. After she went to heaven, he moved to Wisconsin. Philip is survived by his siblings Susan Armstrong (Zervos), Birmingham, MI; Peter (Kathy) Summerville, SC; Paul (Bear), Bristol, TN; Patrick (Wendy) Armstrong, Imlay City, MI; and Julie (Tim) Ebben, Moshawquit Lake, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, brother-in-law Angelo Zervos, and niece, Emily Ebben. Complete obituary at https://wichmannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/