Philip Dehn; age 70; of Lake Orion passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020 after a 2 year fight with cancer. Cherished husband of Elizabeth Lynn (Blum) and devoted father of Patty (Tom) Murray, Bill (Charlene) Dehn, Jeff (Urszula) Dehn and Katie (Randy) Troupe. He loved his beautiful grandchildren Aaron, Maggie, Owen, Morgan, Logan, Evelyn & Emma. He is also survived by his brothers Dave (Mary) Dehn, Pete (Denise) Dehn, Chris Dehn; sister-in-law Lee Dehn; and his favorite brother-in-law & golf partner Jerry (Judy) Hyslop; as well as many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by infants Lisa and Christopher Dehn; his father Arthur Dehn; mother Jeannette Dehn; brother Joseph Dehn; and sister Charlette Hyslop. Phil was a graduate of Detroit Cathedral High School & Oakland University. He was a proud retired teacher from Lake Orion Community Schools who is fondly remembered by his past students and coworkers. Phil enjoyed reading & loved sharing books with all his friends & relatives. He was an avid golfer & parred the last hole he ever played this past February, a nice 128 yard par-3 over a lake. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, dedication to his family, and the kindness he imparted on all he met. A memorial service at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with graveside services at Square Lake Cemetery will be planned for a later date. The family and everyone at SPARKS-GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and sympathy.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020