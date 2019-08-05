|
Philip L. Baldwin, a resident of Highland Township, former resident of Inkster and Detroit, and retired machine builder with Ingersoll Rand in Farmington Hills, died in the care of his family on August 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by Bernice, his beloved wife of over sixty-four years; his daughter, Judi (Kurt) Odmark; his son, Dennis (Mary) Baldwin; grandchildren, Eric (Abby) Odmark, Adrienne (Mike) Gregorek, Nicole (Fulu) Singo, Sarah Ruiz, Scott (Andrea) Baldwin, Erica Baldwin (Alan), Patrick Baldwin; twelve great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine (Roger) Durocher; brother-in-law, Ernie LeClaire, and many extended family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael S. Baldwin, in 1995, and his parents, Stanley and Jane Baldwin. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Wednesday, August 7, from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m., with gathering beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to Henry Ford Health System, Development office, 1 Ford Place #5A, Detroit, MI 48202. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 6, 2019