ARMSTRONG, PHYLLIS JEAN, of Independence Township, formerly of White Lake, passed away October 6, 2019 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Leo Armstrong for 63 years; cherished mother of Sandra (Brent) Barnes, Dawn (Erin) Stileski and Leo (Carol) Armstrong; proud grandmother of Rick (Kim), Wendy (Jason), Aaron (Heather), Lindsay (Dave), Joe, Cullen and Annabeth; loving great grandmother of James, Jonathan, Aaron, Brenton, Holden, Jammie, Ashley, Jayce, Camryn, Mila and great great grandmother of Kylie. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 11:30 AM, October 12, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the service starts. Interment White Lake Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019