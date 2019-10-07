The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Phyllis Jean Armstrong

ARMSTRONG, PHYLLIS JEAN, of Independence Township, formerly of White Lake, passed away October 6, 2019 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Leo Armstrong for 63 years; cherished mother of Sandra (Brent) Barnes, Dawn (Erin) Stileski and Leo (Carol) Armstrong; proud grandmother of Rick (Kim), Wendy (Jason), Aaron (Heather), Lindsay (Dave), Joe, Cullen and Annabeth; loving great grandmother of James, Jonathan, Aaron, Brenton, Holden, Jammie, Ashley, Jayce, Camryn, Mila and great great grandmother of Kylie. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 11:30 AM, October 12, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the service starts. Interment White Lake Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019
