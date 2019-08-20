The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
PHYLLIS M. HALL

PHYLLIS M. HALL Obituary
of Waterford; August 19, 2019; age 95; Loving wife of the late Elmer; Beloved mother of Deborah (Ed) Fantana, Ron (Ardith) Hall and Gary (Janet) Hall; Also cherished by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hall was a member of the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Medical Team Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 21, 2019
