|
|
of Waterford; August 19, 2019; age 95; Loving wife of the late Elmer; Beloved mother of Deborah (Ed) Fantana, Ron (Ardith) Hall and Gary (Janet) Hall; Also cherished by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hall was a member of the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Medical Team Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 21, 2019