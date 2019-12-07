|
|
Rachel E. Pearsall, age 84, of Holly, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Entombment will be in Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Visitation will be from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday. Mrs. Pearsall was born in Holly on July 9, 1935 to Earl and Anne Louise (Schweir) VanLeuven. She is survived by her son Earl Pearsall, brother Edward (Deneen) VanLeuven, and sister Rose Marie (Jim) Gleason. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Pearsall, brothers Bill and George VanLeuven, and sister Nancy Lanning.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019