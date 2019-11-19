|
Randall Robert Runevitch, of Troy, formerly of Ortonville, lost his life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born April 1, 1951 to Robert and Mary Lou Runevitch. Survived by siblings Crystal (Donald) Arnott and Gary (Susan) Runevitch, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11-12 p.m., with a service at 12 noon at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main St., Clawson, MI 48017 (248) 435-9010
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 20, 2019