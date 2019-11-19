The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Runevitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Robert Runevitch


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Robert Runevitch Obituary
Randall Robert Runevitch, of Troy, formerly of Ortonville, lost his life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born April 1, 1951 to Robert and Mary Lou Runevitch. Survived by siblings Crystal (Donald) Arnott and Gary (Susan) Runevitch, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11-12 p.m., with a service at 12 noon at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main St., Clawson, MI 48017 (248) 435-9010
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gramer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -