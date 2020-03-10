Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Milford, MI
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Milford, MI
Randy Kibiloski Obituary
Randy Kibiloski, age 71 and a resident of Lake City, MI and native of Milford, MI, died on March 9, 2020. Randy is survived by his wife Laurel, daughters Jodi (Jason) Porter and Kate (Jason) Sims. Grandchildren: Ella Porter and Addison Porter, Charlotte Sims, and Isaac Sims. Brothers: Ralph (Dee), and Lynn (Vicky) Kibiloski. Sisters: Cindy (Dave) Wienberg and Lou Ann (Larry) Barr. He was preceded in death by his brother Clyde Kibiloski II. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Milford on Saturday, March 14, from 3-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. For further information, please phone 248.684.6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 11, 2020
